NCP MLAs Anil Patil and Daulat Daroda (in yellow shirts), at Hotel Hyatt where other MLAs of the party are lodged.
NCP MLAs Anil Patil and Daulat Daroda (in yellow shirts), at Hotel Hyatt where other MLAs of the party are lodged.

Maharashtra: Two more NCP MLAs return to Mumbai, 52 legislators with us claims Nawab Malik

ANI | Updated: Nov 25, 2019 09:24 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Two out of four Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs who were reported missing since after government formation in Maharashtra have reached Hyatt hotel in Mumbai on Monday.
NCP leaders said that the two MLAs- Daulat Daroda and Anil Patil- were lodged in a hotel in Gurgaon and came back to Mumbai along with Nationalist youth Congress president Dheeraj Sharma and Nationalist Student Congress chief Sonia Doohan on late Sunday night.
Another lawmaker Nitin Pawar had already reached Mumbai on Sunday while NCP MLA Narhari Zirwal is currently at a safe location in Delhi, party leaders said.
The MLAs who have returned have pledged their support to the Sharad Pawar led NCP, which won 54 seats in the recently concluded Assembly elections.
Meanwhile, following the recent development, NCP leader Nawab Malik told ANI that 52 MLAs have come back to Sharad Pawar-led party.
"52 MLAs of the party have come back to us, one more is in touch with us," Malik told ANI.
On Sunday evening, all NCP MLAs were moved to hotel Hyatt in Mumbai, citing security concerns.
After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as deputy chief minister.
NCP has removed Ajit Pawar as the leader of its legislative party, with the party chief saying that the decision of Ajit to align with the BJP was against the party line and any MLA who aligns with him is likely to face anti-defection law.
The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 08:48 IST

Will visit Sabarimala temple as it is our Constitutional right:...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Women rights activist Trupti Desai on Tuesday said that she will visit Sabarimala temple as it is her Constitutional right.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 08:38 IST

Mumbai attacks: Eleven years since 26/11, nation remembers terror victims

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Tributes are pouring in since this morning as the country and the world remembers the victims who had lost their lives, eleven years ago in the Mumbai terror attacks which begin on November 26, 2008.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:45 IST

WB adopted most of Poshan Abhiyan elements but would not declare...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Union Minister Smriti Irani has said that West Bengal has adopted most of the elements of Central government's Poshan Abhiyan but would not like to declare it.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:42 IST

J-K: Indian Army disposes of live mortar shell found in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A bomb disposal squad of the Indian Army has disposed of a live mortar shell found near a village in Nowshera sector in Rajouri district here, an official said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:41 IST

J-K: Second phase of 'Back to Village' programme begins

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The second phase of the ''Back to Village'' (B2V2) outreach programme to listen to public grievances and empower Panchayats, started in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 07:30 IST

Hyderabad: Two persons nabbed for posing as police to loot people

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Two persons were nabbed for posing as police in order to loot people in Hyderabad here, police said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 06:24 IST

Centre approves setting up of 5 new medical colleges in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Central government has approved the proposal of setting up five new medical colleges in different districts of Rajasthan.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 05:53 IST

UP: No toilet in govt school in state Basic Education Minister's...

Siddharthnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Students and teachers of a government primary school in Siddharthnagar, the constituency of state Basic Education Minister Satish Dwivedi, are forced to relieve themselves out in the fields as the institution lacks basic amenities like toilets and

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 05:02 IST

Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhawan illuminated on eve of Constitution Day

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): The Parliament and the Rashtrapati Bhawan were lit up in multiple colours on the eve of Constitution Day or Samvidhan Diwas, which is celebrated annually on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 04:42 IST

Vice President Naidu pays tribute to victims of 26/11 Mumbai...

New Delhi [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday paid tribute to the victims of 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, in which as many as 166 people were killed while another 300 were injured.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 04:42 IST

Kanakamala terror case: NIA court to pronounce quantum of...

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A special court on Monday convicted six men in connection with a 2016 Islamic State (ISIS) terror plot case in Kannur's Kanakamala and will pronounce the quantum of punishment on November 27.

Read More

Updated: Nov 26, 2019 03:36 IST

YSRCP MLA files early hearing petition in SC over 'cash for...

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): In a fresh move against the opposition Telugu Desam Party, YSR Congress Party MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy has filed an early hearing petition in the Supreme Court over the alleged "cash for votes" scandal.

Read More
iocl