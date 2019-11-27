Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray named leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' unanimously; set to become CM

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Uddhav Thackeray is set to be the next chief minister of Maharashtra after a resolution proposing his name was passed unanimously by all MLAs of Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress here on Tuesday, hours after Devendra Fadnavis handed his resignation to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

The resolution was passed at a joint meeting of the legislators at of all the three parties who proposed the name of Uddhav to lead the alliance government under the name of Maha Vikas Aghadi.

The meeting was held at Trident Hotel here and after the resolution was passed by all MLAs, Uddhav Thackeray said:" I had never dreamed of leading the state. I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi and others. We are giving a new direction to the country by keeping faith on each other."

Hours after Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly, BJP's Fadnavis announced his resignation as Maharashtra's chief minister. Earlier in the day, his deputy, NCP's Ajit Pawar also resigned from the post, just three days after he was sworn in.

Addressing media persons after announcing his decision to step in, Fadnavis told reporters: "We realised that we don't have the required numbers to form the government."

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine had demonstrated a "show of strength" yesterday claiming support of 162 MLAs

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kalidas Kolambkar on Tuesday took oath as the Protem Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly here at Raj Bhavan.

On Wednesday in a special assembly session, Kolambkar is expected to swear in the new MLAs.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that the Aghadi will stake claim to form the government today after meeting the governor. "Three representatives of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' will meet the Governor today. Swearing-in ceremony to be held at Shivaji Park, Mumbai on 1st December." (ANI)