Maharashtra witnessed one of the highest factory shutdowns in past five years: Manmohan Singh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Thursday said that Maharashtra witnessed one of the highest factory shutdowns in past five years due to the "economic slowdown" in the country.

"Mumbai accounts for nearly one-third of India's direct tax collection. It is a true cosmopolitan hub and so to the Hindi and Marathi film industries. It is India's city of dreams. Sadly, the present slowdown and the government's apathy and incapability are affecting the future and aspirations of millions of our people," Singh said while addressing a press conference here.

"The much advertised double engine model of governance on which BJP seeks votes has utterly failed. Mumbai and Maharashtra have had to face some of the worst effects of grave economic slowdown. Manufacturing growth rate of Maharashtra has been declining for four consecutive years. Maharashtra has witnessed one of the highest factory shutdowns in the past five years," he added.

Assembly elections are slated to be held in Maharashtra on October 21, while counting of votes will take place on October 21. (ANI)

