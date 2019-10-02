Mahatma Gandhi influenced leaders to fight injustice across the world: Nadda

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda on Wednesday said Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts and ideals influenced several leaders to fight against injustice and racism across the world.

Speaking at a programme to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Gandhi, Nadda said, "Martin Luther King Jr raised issue the of racism, he was influenced by the thoughts of Gandhi ji. Nelson Mandela fought against racism. He fought for freedom in South Africa and his 'Satyagraha' (a policy of passive political resistance) was also inspired by Gandhi ji."

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Bapu, hailing his everlasting contribution to humanity.

"Tributes to beloved Bapu! On Gandhi150, we express gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet," Modi wrote on Twitter.

BJP president Amit Shah flagged off the party's "Gandhi Sankalp Yatra" from Shalimar Bagh area here to propagate the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi, including cleanliness, use of khadi, non-violence, etc. (ANI)

