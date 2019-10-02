Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary: Rahul joins Congress 'Padyatra' in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): On the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday joined party's 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' in Delhi.

The yatra began from the Delhi state Congress office Rajiv Bhavan situated in Deendayal Upadhyay Marg and headed to Rajghat. The distance between the two places is approximately three kilometres.

Gandhi scion walked with enthusiastic volunteers and party workers who were seen chanting slogans and waving flags.

Some of the teenagers were also sported in Gandhi's trademark dhoti and spectacles and walked with sticks during the event.

It should be noted that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also is also likely to lead a foot march in Lucknow to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. (ANI)