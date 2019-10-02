Mahatma Gandhi's contribution to humanity is everlasting

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary saying his contribution to humanity was everlasting.

He pledged to continue working hard to realise the dream to create a better planet.

"Tributes to beloved Bapu! On Gandhi150, we express gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet," Modi said.

He also posted a video which had parts from his speech at the 150th anniversary event to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi's anniversary at the UN last month.

The Prime Minister said in the video that the whole world is observing the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and his message of truth and peace continues to be relevant today for peace and progress of the world.

"He (Gandhi) never tried to create influence but his life became a source of inspiration. Commitment towards ideals took Gandhi's attention to seven follies. His thoughts on these follies are relevant today and will remain so in the future. These are - wealth without work, pleasure without conscience, knowledge without character, business without ethics, science without humanity, religion without sacrifice and politics without principles," Modi said.

"Whether it is climate change or terror, whether it is corruption or social life without self-interest. These principles of Gandhi will continue to guide us as protection of humanity. I have confidence that the path shown by Gandhi will be an inspiration in creating a better world," the prime minister said. (ANI)