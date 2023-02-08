Uproar in Lok Sabha after Mahua Moitra uses unparliamentary language

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): The ongoing Budget session which has been facing repeated adjournments continuously for the last few days over Adani issue, again witnessed a ruckus on Tuesday but on a different matter as Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra used an 'unparliamentary language' on the floor of the House during the Parliament.

Moitra uttered 'offensive word' in Lok Sabha as TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu was addressing the House during the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address.

She allegedly used some unparliamentary language regarding BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri as per the eyewitnesses. After which, BJP MPs started a ruckus in the Lower House.

While participating during the Motion of Thanks, Moitra raised several issues including China, Pegasus, BBC, Morbi, Rafale and Adani issue.

"Today I say this with a very heavy heart. The Lok Sabha is a space which stands out more for what cannot be said in its halls than what we can say. The list of unmentionables is actually far longer than the list of mentionable. It is as though the treasury benches get training in a special camp that teaches them to react hysterically the very instant a member of the Opposition utters certain words, no matter in what context. We cannot say China, Pegasus, BBC, Morbi, Rafale, and sometimes we cannot say Modi ji. The President's Address speaks about the biggest pain of our country, the corruption and crony capitalism," she said.

Making an apparent reference to Adani describing him as Mr 'A' in the House, Moitra said that he has fooled the government.

"Prime Minister, this man Mr 'A' has fooled (topi pehnaoed) you. He travels with you on your delegations. He meets heads of state on visits to India. He portrays that India is Prime Minister and the Prime Minister is him. He makes it appear to the world that he is the remote control behind the Prime Minister and by obliging him will be obliging the Prime Minister," she said.

"Everyone is asking who is behind Mahua. Every day, the fake news brigade floats new theories. Is it an American investment bank? Is it Ambani, or is it China? Nobody is behind Mahua. Mahua is behind the truth," she asserted.

As BJP leaders created uproar in the House over her remark and sought an apology from her. Alleging that she was interrupted during her address,the TMC MP said, "I need to repeat it as they are doing this to heckle me and to ruin the flow of the speech...Mahua is only behind the truth."

Hitting out at the BJP MPs, the TMC leader said that they are taught to "react hysterically" the moment an Opposition MP addresses the House.

Earlier today, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked industrialist Gautam Adani alleging he helped Prime Minister Narendra Modi to construct the idea of a "resurgent Gujarat".

"Relationships begin many years ago when Narendra Modi was Gujarat's Chief Minister...one man stood shoulder to shoulder with PM Modi, he was loyal to the PM and helped Mr Modi construct the idea of a 'Resurgent Gujarat'. The real magic began when PM Modi reached the national capital in 2014," Rahul Gandhi said addressing the Lok Sabha.

Further attacking the industrialist and PM Modi, he said that despite the fact that Adani never made drones he got the contract for their manufacture when it was always HAL and other companies involved in the business.

Rahul claimed that Adani holds zero experience in the defence sector as well but he still got the contract for drone production after PM Modi went to Israel.

"Adani never made drones but HAL, and other companies in India do that. Despite that PM Modi goes to Israel and Adani gets the contract. Yesterday, the PM said at HAL that we hurled the wrong allegations," Rahul Gandhi further said.

"Earlier PM Modi used to travel in Adani's aircraft now Adani travels in Modiji's aircraft. This matter was earlier of Gujarat, then became of India, and now has become international. How much money did Adani give to BJP in the last 20 years and through the electoral bonds?" the Wayanad MP asked. (ANI)