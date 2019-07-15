Make it a habit to listen to speeches of other MPs: Shah tells Owaisi

New Delhi [India], Jul 15 (ANI): The Lok Sabha on Monday witnessed some uproar during a discussion on the National Investigative Agency (Amendment) Bill, 2019 as Home Minister Amit Shah advised AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi to listen to the speeches of other MPs after the member had contested the remarks of a BJP MP Sayapal Singh in the House.

"I would like to quote some of the cases and when we talk about Malegaon, we should talk about Hyderabad also. In Hyderabad, I know specific cases and not only one. I can quote many cases here when it was being made political just because it did not suit the political interests or a political party," Singh, a former top police official, said.

"In Hyderabad, I remembered a very specific case when one of the police commissioners probing Mecca Masjid blast arrested some of the suspects from the minority community. The Chief Minister himself called the Police Commissioner and told him to not do this or else he would lose his job," he added.

Following this, there was an uproar created by the Opposition with Owaisi demanding that the ruling party should place on the table of the House the conversation of the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

Amid the uproar, Shah told Owaisi to make a habit of listening to the speeches made by members in the House.

"When (A) Raja sahab was speaking, why you did not stand up? He said so many things and it was as per the House rules. We heard it patiently. Make it a habit to listen to speeches, Owaisi sahab. This will not be accepted," he firmly said.

The Lok Sabha on Monday took up the NIA amendment Bill that seeks to strengthen National Investigation Agency (NIA) by empowering it to probe offences committed outside India against Indian citizens or affecting the interests of India.

Moving the proposed legislation for consideration and passage in the House, Minister of State for Home G. Kishan Reddy said that terrorism is a dangerous problem and senior leaders have been victims.

The Bill seeks to amend the NIA Act, 2008. It also seeks to strengthen the powers of NIA in cases involving explosives and the responsibility in cases of human trafficking will be given to the investigation agency.

The Bill has been passed in the House. (ANI)