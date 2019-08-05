Make Parliament House more magnificent, attractive: Presiding officers to govt

New Delhi (India), Aug 5 (ANI): Presiding officers of both the Houses of Parliament on Monday appealed to the government to expand and modernise the Parliament House to make it the most "magnificent and attractive" by 2022.

"It is the aspiration of all of us that the Parliament House of the largest Republic and the largest democracy of the world should become the most magnificent and attractive," said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include the expansion and modernisation of Parliament in his resolution for 'New India' on the completion of 75 years of India's freedom in 2022.

"All political decisions are taken in this most hallowed temple of the Indian Republic, which has completed 92 glorious years of existence," he said, observing that with the Parliament's growing mandate, its responsibility has also expanded, besides multiplying the aspirations of the people.

Birla assured, on behalf of Members of Parliament, that the sanctity and dignity of Parliament will be kept intact.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu echoed the same sentiment and urged the government to take steps in this direction to make Parliament House more attractive.

"I hope the government would consider this appeal," he said. (ANI)