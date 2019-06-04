Make public all govt record on Operation Blue Star: DSGMC

New Delhi [India], June 3 (ANI): Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) President Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Monday asked the Central government to tender "unqualified apology" to the Sikhs for 'Operation Blue Star' carried out by the government headed by Indira Gandhi in 1984.

In a statement, he said that it was most unfortunate to see that even 35 years after the attack, successive governments at the Centre have failed to apologise to the Sikh community for "causing them wounds which have never healed till date".

Sirsa said that people worldwide wanted to know the real reasons Operation Blue Star. He said that what happened behind the curtains should be known to people. He added that how the then government led by Indira Gandhi evolved circumstances leading to attack and how she conspired, all information related with this operation should be made public.

He said that not only 'Operation Blue Star' was executed against Sikhs but thousands of Sikhs were killed in Delhi and other cities of the country in 1984. He said that during all these 33 years no one was punished by the successive Congress governments at the Centre and it was only after NDA government assumed power that guilty like Sajjan Kumar were sent behind bars. (ANI)

