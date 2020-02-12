Making Indian economy worth USD 5 trillion not easy, but achievable: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that making Indian economy worth USD five trillion is not easy, but still is achievable.

"Making Indian economy worth USD 5 trillion is not easy but is still achievable. Today, India's economy is worth USD 3 trillion... Did you ever hear that in the country a target was set to reach USD 3 trillion economy? Never. We reached (the target) of USD 3 trillion in 70 years," Prime Minister Modi said at the Times Now Summit 2020 held here.

"Earlier, no one asked why it took so long and nobody gave an answer. Now we have set a target, facing the questions and making all-out efforts to achieve this target," he added.

"For achieving the goal of being a USD 5 trillion economy, it is very important that there is an increase in manufacturing output and exports as well. The government has taken several decisions for this," he said.

Highlighting various decisions taken by the BJP-led Central government during its second tenure, Prime Minister Modi said that today's 'New India' has left behind most of its problems. (ANI)