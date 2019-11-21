Malegaon blast accused Pragya Thakur nominated to Rajnath Singh-led defence ministry panel

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Pragya Singh Thakur on Thursday was nominated to the Parliamentary Consultative Committee of the Ministry of Defence.

The chairman of this Committee is Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

She is one of the accused in the Malegaon blasts case and was granted bail by the Bombay High court on health grounds in April 2017 after charges against her under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act were dropped by the National Investigation Agency.

Thakur also fought the Lok Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh and defeated Congress leader Digvijaya Singh by a good margin of votes.

Apart from Thakur, Dr Farooq Abdullah, Chhedi Paswan, Supriya Sule, Sharad Pawar and JP Nadda have also been nominated for the 21-member parliamentary consultative committee. (ANI)

