Malegaon blast: Bombay HC to hear discharge plea of Sadhvi Pragya, others on July 29

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Wednesday has fixed July 29 for the final hearing of Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur and two other accused's discharge applications in 2008 Malegaon blasts case.

Besides the Bhopal MP, the other accused who have filed discharge applications are Lt Col Prasad Purohit and Sameer Kulkarni.

The accused have been charged under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The charges include sections 16 (committing terrorist act) and 18 (conspiring to commit terrorist act) of the UAPA and sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 153 (a) (promoting enmity between two religious groups) of the IPC. Besides, they have been charged under relevant sections of the Explosive Substances Act.

On September 29, 2008, six people were killed and a dozen others were injured when a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's Malegaon city. (ANI)