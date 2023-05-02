"Malicious propaganda to harm my credibility": Raghav Chadha after ED names him in chargesheet on Delhi excise policy case

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday said that reports stating that his name was mentioned in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) chargesheet in the liquor policy case is "malicious propaganda" to harm his credibility".

Chadha said that he has not been made an accused or a suspect in any complaint by the central agency.

"I have not been named as an accused or even a suspect in any of the complaints filed by ED. There are no allegations whatsoever against me in the said complaints. It appears that in the complaint my name is mentioned as an attendee to some meeting, though the basis of making such an allegation is not clear", the AAP party MP said.

According to the chargesheet filed by ED, C Arvind, the then Secretary of Manish Sisodia in his statement said that Raghav Chadha was also present in the meeting held at Sisodia's residence.



"Arvind's statement said in the meeting held at former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's residence, in which Raghav Chadha, ACS Finance of Punjab Govt, Excise Commissioner, Varun Roojam, FCT and officers from Punjab Excise and Vijay Nair was also present", the chargesheet said.

"News articles/reportage stating that I have been named as an accused in a complaint filed by the enforcement directorate are factually wrong, and incorrect and appear to be part of malicious propaganda to harm my reputation and credibility," he added.

Chadha also appealed to the media to clarify the issue and said that failing which he would take legal action.

"I vehemently and unequivocally deny the commission of any alleged offence in any manner, in relation to the said meeting or otherwise. I request the media and publication houses not to cause any incorrect reporting and clarify this issue, lest I will be constrained to take legal action", Chadha said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday named Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha in Delhi's excise policy case supplementary chargesheet. (ANI)

