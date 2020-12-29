Mallikarjun Kharge attacks BJP over farmers' protest, says it does politics in name of Congress

New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Congress on Tuesday once again lashed out against the BJP over the new agriculture laws, and said that the latter always does politics in the name of his party.

While speaking to ANI, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge asked if these Acts were good for the farmers then why they were protesting for over a month now.

"Twenty nine people have been died due to cold weather, there is a reason why farmers are protesting. If any party is sympathising with the farmers' and their agitation, they are being blamed. They are only blaming Congress," he said.



"Congress has always fought for a secular principle. Are you (BJP) fighting for that? To strengthen the democracy Congress always consulted with everyone. Are you doing it?" he asked.

Kharge alleged that the Central government is not deliberately calling the Parliament session.

"They always do politics in the name of Congress. They are not calling a Parliament session. They are not letting us present our point of view, they are not ready to listen and they only want to impose their thinking," he further said.

Farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Talks between farmers' and the government till date have remained inconclusive. (ANI)

