Mallikarjun Kharge flays Ghulam Nabi Azad for betraying Congress

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge attacked Ghulam Nabi Azad with multiple tweets after the veteran leader resigned from the party on Friday.

In his multiple tweets, the Opposition leader in Rajya Sabha M Kharge addressed Ghulam Nabi Azad and asked him not to raise the question on party's functioning.

"When Congress is in difficulty; minorities, Dalits, press, people who speak of democracy being attacked, we've to fight BJP-RSS together. If you run away from battle, you're betraying party & running away in fear of atmosphere created by Modi Ji" Kharge said.



He also added that the "attack on Rahul Gandhi is not right because you know all members of that family personally. Sonia Gandhi has always taken advice from you. You were a part of CWC meetings & Core Committee meetings".

Senior Congress leader addressed Azad and said "it'll be a loss to him as he's not with us in our fight against RSS. I am saddened. He should rethink his decision".

Five J-K leaders have also resigned from congress in support of the veteran congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad's resignation. (ANI)

