Mamata accuses BJP-led govt of incompetence in containing COVID-19 surge, says single motto is to 'capture' Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 26 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the BJP-led government, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday accused the Centre of being "monumentally incompetent" and lacking planning to tackle COVID-19 surge in the country and said BJP's single motto is to "capture Bengal anyhow".

Addressing a virtual rally in Shyampukur in Kolkata, the chief minister said the country is facing difficulties due to COVID-19 "because of ignorance, wrong decisions and negligence of the central government".

"The government at the Centre is monumentally incompetent and a total failure. They have the single motto to capture Bengal anyhow. In doing so, they ruined the country. The Prime Minister and Home minister have been stationed in Bengal for the last three months," she alleged.

"There is no planning on how to contain the COVID surge. They have no plans on how to increase the oxygen capacity and vaccination. There is a deliberate attempt to destroy Bengal first instead of handling the pandemic. It is not expected from a Prime Minister," she added.

The Chief Minister alleged that the Election Commission and the central forces are acting "at the behest of the BJP".

"Today I feel bad. I still do not believe that all the central forces are bad. But I do not understand why would they support BJP or are being forced to support the BJP?" she asked.

The Trinamool Congress leader said she welcomes the ruling of the Madras High Court. "It clearly said that the Election Commission cannot ignore its duty. We insisted the commission to club the remaining phases of elections as the COVID situation is intensifying. But EC did not listen to us. It is working under the guidance of the BJP. EC is behaving vindictively against us. We respect EC. But sorry to say, does the EC deserve respect? EC has become the parrot and mirror of the BJP," she alleged.

"EC has brought two lakh central forces from outside Bengal. They are spreading COVID. There has been no RT-PCR test conducted on the forces. EC has been transferring officers and deputed two retired police officers as in-charge. How can SPs order polling agents not to leave homes on voting day? How dare they say that? So much of audacity. I will go to court. It is Narendra Modi and Election Commission both are responsible for the COVID upsurge," she alleged further.

West Bengal saw the seventh phase of polling on 34 seats on Monday. Mamata cast her vote at a polling station in Bhowanipore.

Polling for the eighth and final phase will be held on April 29 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)