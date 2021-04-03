Mamata accuses BJP of divisive politics; reminds British-era's Partition of Bengal

South 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], April 3 (ANI): Reminding people the Partition of Bengal during the British Raj, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday levelled the charges of dividing the state in terms of religion and caste on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Addressing a public meeting here, Banerjee said, "BJP wants to divide Bengal. Remember the Banga Bhanga (Partition of Bengal) movement. The same is happening these days. These people want to destroy Bengal, its language and culture."

Accusing the BJP of practising divisive politics, Banerjee said, "Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and Christians are saying Hare Krishna hare hare, Trinamool ghare ghare (Trinamool in every bhousehold). BJP says hare Krishna hare hare, Hindu, Muslim bhaag kare, scheduled castes (SC) bhaag kare (divides Hindu and Muslim, divides schedule caste)."

"Our culture is that Hindus and Muslims have tea with each other and celebrate Durga pooja together. BJP will benefit if there is unrest in our villages," she said.

"The people from SC community eats with me at my home. BJP eats at five-star hotels," added Banerjee.



The first Partition of Bengal was announced by Lord Curzon, the then Viceroy of India in 1905. It was a territorial reorganization of the Bengal Presidency by the British Raj separating the largely Muslim eastern areas from the largely Hindu western areas.

Mentioning the 'Swastho Sathi' scheme, she said free medical treatment in government hospitals and private nursing homes will be started in the state.

Attacking AIMIM and ISF, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, "They had been given money by BJP to divide Hindus and Muslims. If you do not want to be divided and do not want the National Register of Citizens (NRC), then do not vote for them."

"Giving the vote to them (AIMIM and ISF) would mean you gave the vote to BJP. In Nandigram, your daughter and kids will be kidnapped, that is what these goondas are threatening. Do not give votes to outsider gundas of BJP," stated Banerjee.

Polling for the first two phases of the West Bengal polls were held on March 27 and April 1 respectively. The next phase of polling will take place on April 6. (ANI)

