Mamata alleges Bengalis will be driven out of state if BJP wins

Nandigram (West Bengal) [India], March 29 (ANI): Ahead of the second phase of West Bengal Assembly polls, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will drive everyone out of the state if it wins the polls.

Speaking at a public gathering in Nandigram, Mamata said: "If you vote for BJP, they will chase you out from the state. By keeping bohiragato (outsider) goons, they will capture everything in Bengal and they will capture Bengal's existence itself. If you vote for TMC, you will receive free ration which will be delivered to your door."

Adding that she will keep an office for herself in Nandigram after winning in the constituency, Mamata reiterated that "we have to win this 'khela' and if they (BJP) tries to do hooliganism, they will be driven by utensils and broom.'

"Farmers are protesting at the border. Narendra Modi and BJP want to snatch away their lands. Do not let them loot their fields. Do not let them loot West Bengal. Do not let them take away Bengal's culture. Do not let them ruin the respect of our mothers and sisters. Say it clearly, 'Maa Boner boudi, joraphoole vote din' (Sister-in-law of mothers and sisters, vote for twin flowers)'," she said.

Intensifying her attacks, the Chief Minister accused the rival party of collaborating with those who have committed 'genocide' in the state and instructed citizens to stay alert against possible poll rigging.

"I can forget my own name, but I cannot forget Nandigram," she also said.

Nandigram will witness the most high-profile contest of the state assembly elections with the Chief Minister taking on her former ministerial colleague Suvendu Adhikari, who had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in December last year.

Earlier today, Suvendu slammed Mamata for her appeasement of the minority community with her 'Holi Mubarak' remark.

"Mamata Banerjee used to say Eid Mubarak and such was the habit that she congratulated people on Holi with Holi Mubarak. Don't give vote to Begum. If you vote for Begum, this will become mini Pakistan. Begum knows no one except Sufiyan," said Adhikari after paying obeisance at a local temple.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday.

In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur went to polls to decide on the electoral fate of 191 candidates, including 21 women.

Now the remaining seven phases for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly polls will be held on different dates with the final round of voting scheduled on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)