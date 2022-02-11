Mamata Banerjee attacks BJP, says 'real Hinduism forgotten, history being changed'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 11 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday alleged that "real Hinduism is being forgotten and efforts are being made to change the history".

Speaking to mediapersons here, Mamata Banerjee said "BJP is destroying everything. They are changing history. Women, Dalits and Adivasis are being tortured. Real Hinduism is being forgotten. When elections come, he becomes 'sadhu' (saint) and presents himself as 'sant'. The first Amar Jawan Jyoti was removed in Delhi and they installed a hologram of Netaji. Now the hologram is also missing. They remember the name of the icons only when there are elections."

Referring to farmers' protests, the chief minister said, "Farmers were protesting for long but they did not get the MSP (Minimum Support Price)."



She further attacked the government over the National Register of Citizen (NRC) and disinvestments. "If the country is sold out, how will people survive. They snatch the rights of the people by introducing NRC but we protect the rights of the people," she said.

Speaking on the reopening of primary schools in West Bengal, the chief minister said the primary schools will be reopened only after a detailed review of the COVID situation and if there is no threat of any other Variant of Concern of coronavirus.

"If other COVID variants do not hit West Bengal, then we can think of reopening schools for primary classes on alternate days," said Banerjee.

Notably, the West Bengal government reopened schools for classes VIII to XII on February 3. Further, the project "Paraye Paraye Shikshalay" (neighbourhood schools), an open air learning session for students up to class VII, was initiated earlier this week. (ANI)

