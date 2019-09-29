Mamata Banerjee blames Centre for delaying permission to restoring Tala Bridge

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 28 (ANI): A day after the state transport department restricted movement on Tala Bridge owing to its distressed condition, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday blamed the Centre for not giving timely permission carry out restoration work on the structure.

The remark came during a function in Kolkata where the Chief Minister inaugurated a Durga Puja Pandal.

During her address at the event, she stated, "Earlier, no inspections of Tala Bridge were conducted. Suddenly, it is being said that it can collapse. It took the Centre one year to give clearance for carrying out the restoration work. How can we work without clearance?"

"After the inspection of the bridge, we have decided to relocate the people living under the bridge," she added

Earlier, an inspection by engineering consultancy firm RITES limited revealed that the bridge was under distressed condition.

Following the inspection, the West Bengal Transport Department on Friday had issued a notification restricting the movement of all vehicles except those having a gross weight of less than three tonnes. (ANI)

