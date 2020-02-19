Mamata Banerjee blames Centre for Tapas Pal's death

Kolkata (West Bengal), Feb 19 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday paid tribute to Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal here at Rabindra Sadan.

She blamed the BJP and the Centre for Tapas Pal's deteriorating health, which resulted in his death.

"The Central government's pressure has claimed so many lives. Three people died due to this pressure by the agencies -- Sultan Ahmed, former TMC MP, TMC MP Prasun Banerjee's wife, and now Tapas Pal," she said.

She further said: "This wasn't the time and age for Tapas Pal to die. He died because of pressure. People are being jailed but the agencies have not been able to prove their involvement or conclude what crime they committed."

She further questioned the government and said: "If someone commits a crime, they must face action. We still don't know what crime did Tapas Pal and others commit." (ANI)

