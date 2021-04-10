Mamata Banerjee calls PM Modi 'liar', says only she can give him befitting reply

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], April 10 (ANI): Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday said she had not seen such a 'liar' anywhere, while adding that she was the only one who could give him a befitting reply in the state Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference in Siliguri, Banerjee said: "I have never seen such a liar prime minister anywhere. Even after such a big incident, when he went in two-three rallies in Siliguri, did he once went to the site of the incident? He is getting all the advantages which we do not get."

Condemning his attitude, she said: "I am the only woman here and I am fighting the battle and doing the struggle. He knows that only I can give him a befitting reply."

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of torturing the people of West Bengal in their attempts to have Gujarat rule over the state, the Chief Minister said the disgust of the people towards them, if they continue, will increase and will come together to overwhelmingly vote for Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"I would like a peaceful election and I am regularly appealing to the people for this. Why are they not allowing this?" she said, accusing the rival party of bringing guns and goons in the state.

She further said: "India is a democratic country, it is not a dictatorship like Pakistan. We want democracy to be conducted in a good manner. The EC must run the elections in a proper manner."



The fourth phase of the state Assembly elections commenced at 7 am today.

Earlier today, violence erupted at a polling booth in Cooch Behar during the fourth round of polling. TMC alleged that Central Forces opened fire twice at polling booths in Cooch Behar where people are casting their votes, killing four party workers.

Official sources in Cooch Behar confirmed the death of four people in the district.

Following the incident, the EC ordered the adjourning of the poll in PS 126 of Sitalkurchi AC, Cooch Behar based on an interim report from Special Observers. The EC will seek a detailed report from them and the Chief Election Officer by 5 pm on Saturday.

Mamata Banerjee had said she will hold a protest rally in Cooch Behar tomorrow against the firing incident and visit the homes of the deceased.

PM Modi also expressed sadness over the death of TMC workers. He also requested the EC to strongly deal with those responsible for what happened in Cooch Behar.

This phase of the elections will witness an intense battle between 373 candidates in 44 constituencies of the state across five districts - Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly. (ANI)

