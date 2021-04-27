Mamata Banerjee casts her vote, shows victory sign

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 26 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee cast her vote at a polling station in Bhowanipore in Kolkata on Monday during the seventh phase of the state assembly polls. She showed victory sign after casting her vote.

The seventh phase election is being held in 34 constituencies spread across five districts.

Over 81.88 lakh voters, including 39.87 lakh women and 221 third gender persons, are eligible to cast their votes in this phase at 11,376 polling stations. A total of 268 candidates are in the fray.



Mamata Banerjee, who fought the previous election from Bhowanipore, is contesting from Nandigram. The ruilng Trinamool Congress has fielded party heavyweight Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay from the seat against actor Rudranil Ghosh of BJP. Mohammad Shadab Khan is the Congress candidate from the seat.

The TMC and BJP are contesting on all 34 seats. Among the constituents of Samyukta Morcha, Congress is contesting 18, CPI(M) 12, RSP three, AIFB one and ISF four seats.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) fielded 25 candidates.

Polling for the eighth and final phase will be held on April 29 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

