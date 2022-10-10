Mamata Banerjee condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's demise, says "deeply saddened"

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 10 (ANI): Mamata Banerjee, the West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress chief on Monday said that she was "deeply saddened" by the passing of Samajwadi party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"I am deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the great national leader & founder of the Samajwadi Party, Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav ji. His passing is a major loss to our country and our polity. My deepest condolences to his family and his followers," Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet.

The veteran Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav passed away while undergoing treatment at Medanta Hospital (Gurugram) at 8:16 am after a long illness. His condition was "quite critical" for the past few weeks and was on life-saving drugs.

Former Lok Sabha member Abhijit Mukherjee also expressed grief over the demise of Mulayam Singh, who was fondly called "Netaji."

Mukherjee defined the veteran leader as a "stalwart" and said that he will be remembered forever.

"I am shocked to hear the sudden & sad demise of Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji ! I had the privilege to meet & interact with him a couple of times on his visit to our residence in Delhi ! A stalwart who always worked for the people & society shall be deeply missed !" Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted.

SP chief and Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav confirmed the news of the leader's death on Twitter. "Mere adarniya pitaji aur sabke netaji nahi rahe - Akhilesh Yadav," he said in a tweet from the party's official handle.



Soon after learning about the demise of the Samajwadi Party founder, political leaders all over the country extended their heartfelt condolences to the departed soul.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recollected his relationship with the veteran leader and tweeted, "Shri Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji was a remarkable personality. He was widely admired as a humble and grounded leader who was sensitive to people's problems. He served people diligently and devoted his life towards popularising the ideals of Loknayak JP and Dr Lohia."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday expressed condolences over the demise of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, terming the tragedy an end of an era in Indian politics.

Shah said that the Samajwadi Party supremo and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will always be remembered as a 'grassroots leader'.

President Droupadi Murmu also expressed condolences on Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, saying that his death is an "irreparable loss" to the country.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had the "best relations" with everyone.

"Despite being hostile in politics, Mulayam Singh ji had the best relations with everyone. He used to talk with an open heart on different subjects. My interactions with him on various occasions shall always remain fresh in my memory. My condolences to his family and supporters in this hour of grief," Rajnath Singh tweeted.

Born on November 22, 1939, Mulayam Singh Yadav is one of the most prominent leaders of Uttar Pradesh who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh thrice and has also served in the Union Government as the Minister of Defence.

He was elected 10 times as MLA and seven times as Lok Sabha MP. (ANI)

