Mamata Banerjee creating disturbance to win civic polls: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) West Bengal unit president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday accused Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee of creating disturbance ahead of the scheduled civic polls.

"Mamata knows she cannot win the elections. Just as there was violence in the panchayat elections, nobody dared to nominate its candidates in 34 seats and later Mamata won. It is her conspiracy again to win the polls like this. Also, in every district BJP offices have been destroyed," he said while speaking to reporters in Kolkata.

"The administration has put more than 1000 of our workers behind the bars by registering false cases against them. The probable candidates have been threatened so that Mamata can win the polls with ease," he added.

He also alleged that the "West Bengal Police is working like TMC cadres."

Ghosh had earlier warned that his party workers will gherao every police station if police atrocities across the state do not stop immediately.



"Day by day, police atrocities are increasing so much that we will gherao every police station and SP offices if police attacks don't stop," he had said last month.

The upcoming civic polls in West Bengal will be an acid test for the ruling TMC government and the BJP. The municipal elections will be held in 110 municipalities and are believed to be crucial for the TMC to prove it has regained ground lost to BJP in the Lok Sabha polls which were held last year. (ANI)

