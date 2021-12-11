Mamata Banerjee extending cooperation to BJP, has misconception that Congress gone weaker: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 11 (ANI): Amid the ongoing turf between Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC), senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday levelled allegations on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that she is helping Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to ANI, Chowdhury said, "She is exploiting her relations with Congress leaders in states. Under the guise of Opposing the BJP, in reality, she has been extending all her cooperation to the BJP. The fact is due to Mamata Banerjee's effort of demolishing Congress will be ended up with the BJP as the greatest beneficiary."

"Sidelining Congress, she cannot do anything. Congress is a national party and can move ahead independently. She became a national leader by the grace of the Congress Party. She has this misconception that Congress is not an active political party, not performing and gone weaker. Under Rahul Gandhi's guidance, we are in Chattisgarh, Punjab and other states," he added.



On the upcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation polls, the Congress leader said that the state should create a favourable environment so that people can participate in the poll process and cast their votes.

"We want to contest the elections with our candidates. The state should let people take part in the polls and vote. Central forces are required only if the Election Commission allows. We have released our manifesto," Chowdhury said.

TMC has witnessed a steady stream of leaders joining its ranks after quitting from Congress in the last few months. (ANI)

