Mamata Banerjee has changed her stand regarding Bangladeshi refugees: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, in a reference to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) by Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, said that she had reversed her position on Bangladeshi refugees after coming to power in the state.

"Mamata Didi went straight to the UN from Kolkata. Till a few years back, the same Mamata Didi used to say that infiltrators from Bangladesh should be stopped and the refugees from there should be helped," said Prime Minister Modi, while addressing a rally at Ramlila ground here.

"Didi, what has happened to you? Why did you change? Why are you spreading rumours? Elections come and go. Why are you scared?" he questioned.

The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

