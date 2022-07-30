Mamata Banerjee, her nephew also involved in WBSSC scam: BJP

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): In the wake of the ongoing investigations into West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment scam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have claimed that along with Partha Chatterjee, the state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee were also fully involved in the offence.

"Mamata Banerjee is the main culprit. Partha Chatterjee used to be with the CM for almost 8 to 10 hours, the SSC scam happened only with the blessings of Mamata, and she is associated with Partha Chatterjee. Mamta Banerjee is now trying to save herself and her nephew. (She) will do a lot of gimmicks and we will have to see." said BJP Bengal Vice President Saumitra Khan while speaking to ANI.

"ED is only looking for the cash money, why is the money that has been into the bank account not being investigated? The money has been sent to CM's nephew Abhishek Banerjee and it should also be investigated, this is a big conspiracy," he further added.

On the other hand, BJP's National Secretary Anupam Hazra said that it is not possible that a big leader like Mamata Banerjee is not aware of the scam.

"It is not possible that a big leader like Mamta Banerjee does not know from where the money is coming to Partha Chatterjee's house. She is an autocratic leader, and without her permission, no one can even breathe in the party. Partho Chatterjee cannot do anything without the permission of the high command, " Anupam Hazara told ANI.

"In the future, it will also be known from whose consent, Partha Chatterjee was collecting this money. Maybe, Trinamool Congress (TMC) is a little worried that Partho Chatterjee should not take anyone's name in the custody, that is why he has been suspended from every position of the party," Hazara further added.

After being stripped from his positions and portfolios by TMC on Thursday, Partha Chatterjee said a conspiracy was being hatched against him. He said that time will tell whether right or wrong is happening to him. Chatterjee was arrested by the ED in the school recruitment scam case. He was taken to the hospital for a medical examination on Friday. Outside the hospital, he said he was being made a "victim of a conspiracy".

Trinamool Congress' decision to part ways with one of its most senior leaders was announced by party leader Abhishek Banerjee at a press conference in which he said "if anyone commits something wrong then Trinamool Congress will not spare him" and 'there will be zero tolerance for corruption". He said Partha Chatterjee will remain suspended till the probe is underway.

Party leader and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee removed Partha Chatterjee as a Minister in the state government. He was considered one of the most trusted lieutenants of the Chief Minister, a "go-to" man, and was regarded third in party hierarchy after the Chief Minister and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

After his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday, Partha Chatterjee had called Mamata Banerjee four times. She did not take his calls.

Political observers said that Partha Chatterjee has been virtually left in the cold by the party to defend himself in the face of apparently onerous allegations in the ED probe.

They said that the Trinamool Congress' move is also aimed at cutting any losses due to the ED probe into the teacher recruitment scam.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the School Service Commission (SSC) scam in West Bengal on Saturday.

Abhishek Banerjee told the media here that Partha Chatterjee has been removed from TMC along with the post of general secretary, national vice president and three other posts.

"He has been suspended till the investigation is underway. He can come back if proven not guilty. CM took the decision and the (Partha Chatterjee) minister was removed. The probe into the matter is underway. If anyone commits something wrong then TMC won't spare him," he said

Abhishek Banerjee said the investigating agency must complete the probe in a time-bound manner.

The arrest of Partha Chatterjee followed Rs 21 crore in cash and jewellery worth above Rs 1 crore being recovered from the Kolkata residence of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of the former education minister.

The ED unearthed many disproportionate assets allegedly of Partha Chatterjee since his arrest, of which were three flats in West Bengal's Diamond City.

The ED raided Arpita Mukerjee's house in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal. "The said amount is suspected to be proceeds of crime of the said SSC scam," the probe agency had said in a statement.

A five-time MLA, Chatterjee, was appointed as the Minister-in-charge of higher education and school education in 2014 and he held the portfolio till 2021. (ANI)