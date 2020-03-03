Mamata Banerjee hits out at BJP-led central govt over Delhi violence

Kaliaganj (West Bengal) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday hit out the BJP-led central government over the violence in Delhi, saying the government has kept quiet despite bodies still being recovered from the ruins of the houses.

Speaking at a public event, Banerjee said, "Even now bodies are being recovered from the ruins of the houses, but till today the central government has kept quiet. Why so many people were killed in Delhi? Remember, this is Bengal. What happens in Delhi, does not happen in Bengal."

"I appeal to you all that if somebody asks for your identity, don't show them. I cast my vote, it's my right. We are not allowing anyone to take away our rights and will never allow them. Remember, like refugees, Rajbanshis (ethnic group) are also citizens of India," she added.

At least 47 people have been killed and more than 200 people sustained serious injuries in the communal violence in north-east Delhi last week. (ANI)

