"Mamata Banerjee is a fake Hindu", claims BJP's Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 17 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader and West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LoP) Suvendu Adhikari on Friday lashed out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and termed her a "fake Hindu".

Suvendu Adhikari took a dig after CM Banerjee's meeting with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in Kolkata today.

In a program today, he said, "Mamata Banerjee is a fake Hindu. That's why people don't believe her."

Launching an attack on Samajwadi Party, he said, "Samajwadi Party is a regional party of Uttar Pradesh. Before the elections, the party got a response from the people there. Samajwadi Party's alliance partner has also gone away."

"Akhilesh Yadav could not bring his family members under one umbrella. But he is meeting Mamta Banerjee here," he added.



He further said, "Everyone knows what happened to those who shook hands with Mamata Banerjee. They would drink tea together and discuss how to deal with CBI and ED. Nothing will work."

Elaborating on Ram Temple construction, he said, "Ram Temple will be established in Uttar Pradesh in January 2024. This time around one crore people will participate in the Ram Navami festival in Bengal, he claimed. 10,000 processions will be taken out."

Meanwhile, Akhilesh Yadav on Friday attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party over "unemployment and price rise" and alleged there is no action by probe agencies against those who join the ruling party at the Centre.

Addressing a workers' meeting on Saturday, Yadav also congratulated the people of West Bengal for defeating BJP and voting Trinamool Congress back to power in the last assembly polls.

"I congratulate the people of Kolkata for defeating BJP and voting for Didi. Samajwadi Party will do everything for saving the constitution. BJP is accusing Congress of defaming the nation but UP CM also disrespected the constitution, BJP must listen to that," Yadav said.

"Unemployment and cost of living have increased so much. No ED, CBI raid on those who have joined their (BJP) party. Whoever has disrespected the constitution, we will fight them. We will save the constitution at every cost," he added. (ANI)

