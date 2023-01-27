Mamata Banerjee is a "pro-Bangladeshi", people will not accept West Bengal-based party: Meghalaya BJP chief

Shillong (Meghalaya) [India], January 27 (ANI): BJP's Meghalaya unit president Ernest Mawrie on Friday termed AITC chief Mamata Banerjee as a "pro-Bangladeshi" and said that the people of Meghalaya will not accept the West Bengal-based political party in their state.

Voting for Assembly elections in Meghalaya will be held on February 27. The results will be declared on March 2.

BJP and AITC are among the principal oppositions.



BJP's Mawrie alleged that the AITC government led by Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal is the "most corrupted" government across India.

Further, Mawrie slammed the AITC leader for saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an "outsider" and terming BJP as an "outsider party" during the last assembly polls in West Bengal.

"How can you give a statement that the Prime Minister is an outsider, in that way she (Mamata Banerjee) is more outsider than him", the Meghalaya BJP chief further added. (ANI)

