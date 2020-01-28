Mamata Banerjee launches her book on CAA, NPR, NRC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jan 28 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday launched her book 'Why We Are Saying No CAA, No NRC, No NPR' at 44th International Kolkata Book Fair.

Earlier today, Banerjee said that she is ready for talks with Prime Minister Modi but first the PM will have to withdraw the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"It is good that the Prime Minister is ready for talks but first take back the CAA. They did not call an all-party meet before taking a decision on Kashmir and CAA. NRC, NPR, and CAA -- these three are bad for the country. We are ready for talks but first withdraw NRC," said the Chief Minister at an event here.

The West Bengal Assembly on Monday passed a resolution against the CAA, which was moved by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government.

After Kerala, Punjab and Rajasthan, West Bengal is the fourth state to pass a resolution against the CAA. The State Assembly had on September 6 last year passed a resolution against the NRC.

Protests have been going on in different parts of the country against the CAA which grants citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Parsi, Buddhist, and Christian refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

