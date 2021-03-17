Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on PM Modi

Purulia (West Bengal) [India], March 15 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on the Centre, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the "Prime Minister is totally incompetent, cannot run the country".

Addressing a public meeting in Purulia sitting on a wheelchair, Banerjee said, "Prime Minister is totally incompetent, cannot run the country. An autocratic government is being run at the Centre.

She alleged that the BJP-led central government suppresses the voice raised against them. "I will continue to fight against them. BJP hatao, desh bachao (remove BJP, save the country)," she said.

Stating BJP, Congress and the Left Front as 'three brothers', Banerjee raised the slogan, "Chaie na BJP ke chaie na, chaie na Congress ke chaie na, CPM ke chaie na. (we do not BJP, do not need Congress, do not need CPM). BJP ke bidai dao...Khela hobe, dekha hobe, jeta hobe (oust BJP, game is on, we will see, we will win)."

Mentioning the welfare schemes of West Bengal government, she said, "TMC government will remain, you will continue to get free ration. We will deliver ration to your doorstep. You do not have to come to the ration shop after May."

The chief minister further said she cannot be cowed down by any 'attack'. "I was hurt in an incident on March 10. Thankfully, I survived. Someone thought that I would not be able to do campaigning with a broken leg. But the pain of common people is more than my pain," added Banerjee.

On March 10, Banerjee had alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Later, she was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination. She was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission on Sunday said that the injury caused to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram was not a result of an "attack", as per the findings of the state's Observers and Chief Secretary.

The official source of the poll body said that there is no evidence of an attack carried out on Banerjee.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)