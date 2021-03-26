Mamata Banerjee launches scathing attack on PM Modi

Medinipur (West Bengal) [India], March 25 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said she prays that a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi is not born again anywhere in the world.

Addressing a public meeting, Banerjee said, "MPs could not make their presence (in Parliament) as there were elections in five states. To snatch the power of the Delhi Government, the Centre passed a bill at midnight. What a misuse of power! I pray that this kind of prime minister is never born again anywhere in the world."

Mounting a personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said, "His eyes are such that they will engulf people. They (BJP) only know hooliganism and rioting. They killed Gandhiji. I will continue fighting till my last breath. Are you ready for the game? Are your jerseys ready? We have to bowl them out."



"The central government does not act. They just came here to give speeches. They just seek votes but do not work. We provide ration for free. If re-elected, we will provide ration at your doorstep. Though there is no doubt that we will be back again. But you have to give us votes," said Banerjee.

TMC and BJP are at loggerheads ahead of the assembly elections in West Bengal.

The first phase of the assembly polls will be kicked off on Saturday. In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur will go for polls.

Elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

