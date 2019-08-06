Mamata Banerjee meets MK Stalin in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday met Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin here.

The meeting comes at a time when the Central government's move to revoke Article 370 of the Constitution which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir has set off a political storm.

While DMK leaders had been against the decision by the NDA government, the TMC appeared to be a divided house with some of its MPs like Sukhendu Sekhar Ray supporting the move.

A resolution removing the special status of the state under Article 370 was approved by the Rajya Sabha on Monday with Shah saying the constitutional provision was the "root cause of terrorism" in the state, and that the Modi government was committed to making the state the most progressive in the country.

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019, which strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into a Union Territory with legislature and carving out Ladakh region as a Union Territory without legislature, was passed in a division pressed by the Opposition with 125 votes in favour and 61 against, while an NCP member abstained from voting. (ANI)