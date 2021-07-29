Mamata Banerjee meets Nitin Gadkari discusses road, infrastructure projects in WB

New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday met Union Minister of Transport Nitin Gadkari and discussed infrastructure, road projects in the state.

After meeting Gadkari, the Chief Minister said, "I requested that it will be good if we have a manufacturing industry in our state that will manufacture electric buses, electric autos, electric scooters."

"Our state shares borders with Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and northeastern states. So, we need proper roads," she said.

"Chief Minister of West Bengal @MamataOfficial called on Union Minister @nitin_gadkari Ji today. In the presence of officials they reviewed various road projects being undertaken in the state," Gadkari's office tweeted.

Banerjee also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

The chief minister, on a visit to the national capital since Monday, has been holding deliberations with opposition parties for forming a united front for the 2024 general elections.

On Wednesday, the West Bengal CM met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee on Wednesday in separate meetings discussed "the unity of Opposition" with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and said it is essential for everyone to come together in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Chief Minister told the media that she also spoke with RJD leader Lalu Prasad on Tuesday. (ANI)