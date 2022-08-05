Mamata Banerjee meets PM Modi at his residence

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India] August 5 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence.

Mamata Banerjee is likely to discuss issues pertaining to the state including GST dues with the Prime Minister, sources said.

During her four-day visit to Delhi, the Chief Minister who arrived here on Thursday, is also slated to call on President Droupadi Murmu.



The West Bengal CM is also likely to attend a Niti Aayog governing council meeting on August 7 that will be chaired by the Prime Minister. She did not attend the meeting last year.

Banerjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress supremo, on Thursday met her party's MPs and discussed the party's strategy during the monsoon session of Parliament and the road to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Our Chairperson @MamataOfficial held a meeting with all MPs in Delhi. The current Parliament session, the road to 2024 and various issues were discussed, with several activities and initiatives outlined for the coming days. We are always committed to serving the people," All India Trinamool Congress had said in a tweet.

Mamata Banerjee's meetings assume significance ahead of the vice-presidential election on August 6. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice-presidential candidate while Margaret Alva is the candidate of the opposition parties. (ANI)