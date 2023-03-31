Mamata Banerjee orchestrated violence for Muslim votes: West Bengal BJP chief

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 31 (ANI): Launching a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Sukanta Majumdar on Friday said the Trinamool supremo orchestrated the violence for Muslim votes.

"Mamata Banerjee orchestrated this entire violence. Mamata Banerjee has done this work to concentrate the Muslim votes because her Muslim votebank shrank in the by-election. So she resorted to this," Majumdar told ANI.

He said West Bengal BJP has given a timeframe to the police in this matter to solve the case.

Majumdar said if the West Bengal Police is unable to solve this matter, then BJP will raise this issue politically.

"There have been reports of blasts in some places, so I have written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding NIA investigation and Central Force deployment in this matter," Majumdar said.

West Bengal BJP chief on Friday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into violence in Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations.

In his letter to Shah, Majumdar said, "It is always my privilege to write to you, especially concerning about the affairs of my state. But unfortunately this time I am forced to write about the orchestrated attack on the Processions of Ram Navami in various parts of West Bengal like Howrah, Dalkhota. In Howrah it took ugly turn with bombs and stones thrown on the procession in spite of taking prior permission from police by submitting route map."

"It is our firm belief that the whole incident was pre-planned by the unfolding of events with first statement coming from none other than the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 29 that strict action will be taken against the processions of Ram Navami if there is any untoward incident," wrote Majumdar.

Secondly, the BJP leader said on March 30 the procession in Howrah was attacked at the same place where it was attacked during the last Ram Navami in spite of police presence.

"And finally before any investigation, she has given the statement that provocation was done from the processions, ie the Hindu side and there is the involvement of BJP, therefore strict action will be taken against them," Majumdar said.



In Dalkhola also, he further said the same pattern was followed and when BJP MP and former Minister Debasree Chaudhury went to visit the affected area in Dalkhola, she was stopped by the police which proves the pre-determined mindset of the State government.

"After the loss of Minority dominated Sagardighi Assembly seat in the bye election, which came as a shocker to the ruling party, we believe that a conspiracy was hatched using the Ram Navami occasion only to get back the minority vote by indulging into communal politics and attacks and overlooking the involvement of anti-national forces who are going to be encouraged. Therefore, it is my request to order an impartial inquiry involving Central agencies like NIA as done in Mominpur (Kidderpore) to actually nab the culprits and not innocent Hindus or any people who might be framed for their political cause," urged Majumdar.

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose and took stock of the situation in Howrah where violence broke out.

Shah also called West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar and enquired about the law and order situation in the state.

Following the violence in West Bengal's Howrah during Ram Navami celebrations, Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday filed a PIL in Calcutta High Court seeking a NIA probe into the matter and immediate deployment of Central Forces in the violence-affected areas.

The Acting Justice of Calcutta High Court granted leave to file the PIL and directed the same to appear at top of the list on Monday, April 3.

Taking to Twitter, Adhikari wrote, "I have filed a Public Interest Litigation today in the High Court at Calcutta pertaining to the incidents of violence and attack on the Ram Navami processions at Howrah and Dalkhola. I have prayed for NIA probe and immediate deployment of Central Forces in such areas for containing the situation and restoration of Law and Order situation as well as for saving innocent lives. The Acting Chief Justice has been pleased grant leave to file the PIL and directed the same to appear on Monday at top of the list."

The situation turned violent in Shibpur area of Howrah on Friday. Fresh violence broke out here, on Friday a day after arson on 'Ram Navami'.

Several vehicles were set on fire earlier on Thursday after two groups clashed in

Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations. During the procession, the rioters vandalized public and private properties and set vehicles on fire.

West Bengal Police on Thursday conducted a flag march in Howrah where violence broke out during a Ram Navami procession. (ANI)

