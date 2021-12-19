Mamata Banerjee pledges to usher in 'new dawn' in Goa

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 19 (ANI): Extending greetings to people on the occasion of Goa Liberation Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday called for taking a pledge to usher in a "new dawn" for the coastal state.

Taking to Twitter, Banerjee said, "Greetings to all my Goan brothers and sisters on the 60th Goa Liberation Day. I salute the supreme sacrifice of all our freedom fighters. On this momentous occasion, come let us pledge to usher in a New Dawn for our beautiful state and honour their sacrifice."

Goa Liberation Day is observed on December 19 every year. It marks the day Indian armed forces freed Goa in 1961 following 450 years of Portuguese rule.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Goa on Sunday to attend Goa Liberation Day celebrations at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium in Goa's Taleigao at around 3 pm.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) aggressively started campaigning for the upcoming polls after former Goa Chief Minister Luizinho Faleiro joined the party. Last week the TMC supremo was embarked on a three-day visit to the coastal state.

Goa is scheduled to go for the Assembly polls in early 2022. (ANI)

