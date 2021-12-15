Mamata Banerjee says BJP's sun will set in Goa as TMC-MGP alliance formalise

Panaji (Goa) [India], December 15 (ANI): Goa Trinamool Congress formalised its alliance with the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) at a mega rally held in Panjim on Tuesday.

As per an official note, Mamata Banerjee said that the TMC-MGP alliance would function as a joint family that would effectively defeat the BJP in the upcoming Assembly polls in early next year.

Banerjee stated, "I have not come to control you. I don't want outsiders to control Goa. I want insiders to rule. You people will choose your leader. The way we drove out the BJP in Bengal, in Goa too, the alliance will successfully drive BJP out. BJP's sunset will begin from Goa."



She further reiterated that TMC had joined forces with the oldest political party in the state with a common agenda to defeat the BJP.



Enthralling the audiences with a recitation of the Chandi Paath, Mamata assured the people of the party's brand of secular, unbiased politics which focuses on issues instead of the communal agenda that is usually driven by the BJP. (ANI)

