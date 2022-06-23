Mamata Banerjee says send Maharashtra MLAs to Bengal, will extend them good hospitality

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 23 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday slammed the BJP, accusing the party of attempting to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and said that instead of sending Maharashtra MLAs to flood-hit Assam, they should be sent to her state.

The Trinamool supremo said, "Send Maharashtra MLAs to Bengal. We will extend good hospitality to them."

The Chief Minister's statement came in the wake of a protest by Trinamool workers outside the Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati where the rebel Maharashtra MLAs are lodged.

Banerjee said: "We want justice for Uddhav Thackeray and all. Today (BJP) you're in power and using money, muscle, mafia power. But one day you have to go. Someone can break your party too. This is wrong and I don't support it."

"Instead of Assam, send them (rebel MLAs) to Bengal. We will give them good hospitality...After Maharashtra, they will topple other governments also. We want justice for people, constitution," Mamata Banerjee said.



Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee today took a jibe at Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said the priorities of the Himanta Biswa government were clear as the government is "busy following orders from Delhi to play host to rebel MLAs".

"As Assam drowns, @BJP4Assam Government is busy following orders from Delhi to play host to rebel MLAs. I wish CM @himantabiswa cared more about the flood-affected victims and less about toppling the Maharashtra Government. Priorities are clear for a remote-controlled subservient government," Abhishek Banerjee tweeted.

In a jolt to the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, senior Shiv Sena Minister Eknath Shinde and other rebel MLAs revolted against the party on Monday night and camped in Surat. The number of rebel MLAs has now risen to 42 and all of them have shifted base to a hotel in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, party MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday said the Sena is ready to quit the MVA government if the group of rebel legislators camping in Assam returns to Mumbai in 24 hours and discusses the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

"You say you are real Shiv Sainiks and will not quit the party. We are ready to consider your demand provided you come back to Mumbai in 24 hours and discuss the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray. Your demand will be considered positively. Don't write letters on Twitter and WhatsApp," Raut told reporters. (ANI)

