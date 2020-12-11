Mamata Banerjee says unlike TMC, BJP not a 'Bengal party'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 10 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not a "Bengal party" and hit out at the Central government alleging that the state did not receive money for post-cyclone Amphan relief work.

"Don't think BJP is Bengal party. TMC (Trinamool Congress) is a Bengal party. Didn't you see migrants workers issue? They haven't done anything, we brought them back on our expenses," Banerjee said at an event here.

"Delhi party should be busy with Delhi and Gujarat people with Gujarat. RSS (Rashtriya Swayamseval Sangh) people during elections come and visit home. I know where they stay. In Bengal, they are slapping their people themselves and asking TMC to give the answer," she said.

The Chief Minister said she will not allow the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in West Bengal.



"Voter list work has started whose names are not there get enlisted. Having no work, don't know when the BJP will bring CAA and NRC. Though we will not allow them in Bengal. See how they are saying about Bengal and misinterpreting about law and order situation. They haven't given money for Amphan and are asking for break-ups," she said.

Banerjee distributed medical smart cards under 'Swasth Sathi' scheme in Bhowanipore.

"Under this scheme, a female member of the family will receive the card, which will have a limit of up to Rs 5 lakhs to avail medical facilities in government hospitals," she said.

Meanwhile, BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda's convoy was allegedly attacked on Thursday and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at West Bengal's Diamond Harbour.

Later, addressing party workers in South 24 Paraganas, Nadda said the BJP will form the next government in West Bengal in 2021. (ANI)

