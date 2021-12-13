Mamata Banerjee should draw inspiration from PM Modi, renovate Kalighat temple: Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 13 (ANI): Following the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham corridor in Varanasi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national vice president Dilip Ghosh on Monday said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should take inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and renovate the Kalighat Temple in Kolkata.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "Divya Kashi, Bhabya Kashi...It is the renaissance of not just Kashi but of the whole country. It is the reinstatement of Hinduism and Sanatan dharma and culture. The entire nation is happy today. Inspiration can be taken from it to renovate the Kalighat temple in Kolkata. Mamata Banerjee lives near the temple. She should do at least some good work or take inspiration from the Prime Minister."



"There are several places in Kolkata and West Bengal as well that can be renovated. Tourism will boost if these places are revamped. Unfortunately, the government here does not care about this. They are only focused on politics," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated phase 1 of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project at Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi, which has been constructed at a cost of around Rs 339 crores.

A total of 23 buildings will be inaugurated in phase 1 of the project. They will provide a variety of facilities to the pilgrims visiting Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple, including Yatri Suvidha Kendras, Tourist Facilitation Centre, Vedic Kendra, Mumukshu Bhavan, Bhogshala, City Museum, Viewing Gallery, Food Court, among others. (ANI)

