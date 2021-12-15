Mamata Banerjee should introspect whether she is Hindu: BJP MP

New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Attacking Mamata Banerjee over her statement on caste, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Raju Bista on Wednesday said that West Bengal Chief Minister should introspect whether or not she is a Hindu.

Speaking to ANI, Bista said, "Mamata Banerjee should really think about whether she is a Hindu or not. I have seen Rahul Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee saying that they are Hindus several times. But, I never heard Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji saying that he is a Hindu. One becomes Hindu by his/her works. We are Hindus by birth and also by deeds and Hinduism never encourages violence."

Bista's remarks came a day after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo in Goa stated that she hailed from a Brahmin family and does not need a caste certificate from the BJP.

Referring to post-poll violence in West Bengal, the BJP MP said, "Hindus never indulge in post-poll violence. Hindus never encourage rape and injustice. Hindutva is nationalism in itself. Hindu religion never condemns the country's army or BSF. I think we need to become Hindu by karma. The way injustice and atrocities are being committed against Hindus in West Bengal under the rule of Mamata Banerjee, I think she should introspect whether she is a Hindu or not."

Asked about TMC being not invited to the Opposition's meeting, the BJP leader said that the problem of the opposition is that till date neither they have been able to form their own team nor have they been able to make any captain.



Bista said that the BJP's entire team and its captain were working for the people on the ground.

"As far as Mamata didi is concerned, she can never be a team player. She believes in a dictatorship. That is why the Opposition threw her out of their team. Those people are engaged in pulling each other's legs. My advice to the Opposition is that they would be required to hire a coach who should teach them teamwork, discipline, nationalism and how to serve the country," stated the BJP MP.

He further slammed the TMC-led West Bengal government for the plight of farmers in the state.

Bista said that the MSP of paddy is Rs 1,800 but farmers are being given Rs 1,200. He said Kisan Samman Nidhi should have been given to 72 lakh people but only 26 lakh people are getting it in West Bengal.

The BJP MP alleged that TMC uses the fund given by the Centre for the welfare of farmers in its election campaign.



"TMC misuses the money given by the Center and uses it for its publicity in Goa," he added. (ANI)

