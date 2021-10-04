Mamata Banerjee slams BJP government in UP over violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, says it is 'Killing Raj'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 4 (ANI): Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over violence in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said there is a "Killing Raj" in the state, instead of promised "Ram Raj".

"This is a very sad and unfortunate incident. I have no words to condemn this incident. BJP government does not believe in democracy. They only want autocracy. Is this 'Ram Raj? No, this is 'Killing Raj," Banerjee told media persons here.

As many as eight people were killed on Sunday in Lakhimpur Kheri following violence that broke out after a car hit protesting farmers.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, issued a statement on Sunday regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son--Ashish Mishra, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

However, both the Union Minister and his son have refuted SKM's allegations. (ANI)