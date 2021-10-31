Mamata Banerjee sold Bengal, now wants to give entry to Rohingyas through Goa: BJP MP

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Launching a smear attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Saumitra Khan on Saturday said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo has "sold Bengal" and now wants to give entry to Rohingyas through Goa.

Speaking to ANI, Khan said, "Mamata Banerjee says that BJP will sell the country. Mamata Banerjee herself sold Bengal. TMC is thinking that the manner in which Rohingyas were given entry into Bengal, in the same way, they want the same in Goa too. She is also attempting to do the same in Tripura. TMC has a connection with anti-India forces like Pakistan, ISI and other terrorist organisations. It has become her culture to disturb the whole country. After looting Bengal, she is moving towards Goa and other small states so that terrorist activities can be encouraged."

The BJP MP alleged that the TMC supremo wants to sell the natural resources of the border states.



"Banerjee has said there is no work for people in Goa. She must know that no person from Goa goes to work in other states because BJP has created employment opportunities. More than one crore youth are from outside Bengal. It would be better if Mamata Banerjee fixes the problems of Bengal first. Wherever Mamata Banerjee will go, be it Goa or Tripura, she will destroy it. Goa is a quiet place, she wants to create disturbance here," Khan stated.

The BJP MP further slammed the West Bengal Chief Minister for allegedly keeping mum on atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh. He said TMC is an anti-Hindu party.

On the reports of TMC's forming an alliance with Goa Forward Party, Khan said, "Mamata Banerjee kills the party with which she associates. Mamata Banerjee pushes back her alliance and wants to go ahead herself."

Ahead of the Goa assembly elections scheduled to be held early next year, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee has been on a visit to the state as her party seeks to branch out into new states. She reached the coastal state on Thursday.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 17 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs. Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house. (ANI)

