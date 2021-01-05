Mamata Banerjee stands in queue to receive 'Swasthya Sathi' card

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 5 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stood in a queue along with other locals to collect her 'Swasthya Sathi' card from a 'Duare Sarkar Camp' near her residence in Kalighat here on Tuesday.



On receiving the card, Banerjee said she would keep the card safely in her archive while urged other ministers to join the scheme.

'Swasthya Sathi' is a flagship scheme launched by the West Bengal government to provide health insurance of up to Rs 5 lakh to a family for secondary and tertiary care.

Further, the Trinamool Congress government had launched a massive outreach programme named 'Duare Sarkar' (Government at your doorstep) in the state on December 1 last year to make schemes of her government more accessible to the public. (ANI)

