Mamata Banerjee won West Bengal elections by fluke, says BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 18 (ANI): BJP Yuva Morcha president and MP Tejasvi Surya on Saturday took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and said Trinamool Congress (TMC) won the West Bengal election by fluke.



While answering media questions over TMC's claim of Mamata Banerjee being a potential Prime Mistrial candidate, Surya said the West Bengal Chief Minister is daydreaming.

"Mamata Banerjee won the WB elections by fluke. Had it not been for a few electoral factors she would have lost. And now she is harbouring the ambition of being a prime minister. I wish her good luck in her daydreaming," Surya said.

Earlier in the day, former Union Minister and ex-BJP MP Babul Supriyo on Saturday formally joined the TMC. Supriyo had quit the BJP following the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle. (ANI)

