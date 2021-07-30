Mamata calls Delhi visit successful; says, 'Opposition needs to work together to save democracy'

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Calling her Delhi visit successful, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the Opposition needs to work together to save democracy.

Briefing mediapersons before leaving Delhi, the Trinamool Congress supremo said, "It was a successful visit. The Opposition needs to get united. I met several leaders. The outcome is good. We met for political purpose. Democracy must go on. We need to work together to save democracy. Our slogan is 'save democracy save the country'."

"We want development for all...Farmers are on road. My support for farmers will always be there. My concern is for rising petrol diesel price, unemployment, COVID...Next time I will meet Sharad Pawar. We will come here every two months," added Banerjee.

The West Bengal chief minister who was in the national capital since Monday had been holding deliberations with the Opposition parties for forming a united front for the 2024 general elections. Banerjee also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

Other leaders who met Banerjee include Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar and actor Shabana Azmi also met Banerjee on Thursday.

With an eye on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Banerjee on Wednesday in separate meetings discussed "the unity of Opposition" with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and said it was essential for everyone to come together in order to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The Chief Minister told the media that she had also spoken with RJD leader Lalu Prasad on Tuesday. (ANI)